2nd Lt. Eric Umans, JPPC OIC, checks the paperwork of an incoming service member to ensure all necessary documents are in place to move him onto follow-on quarantine facilities.



Courtesy photo

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 22:11 Photo ID: 6827762 VIRIN: 210721-A-GJ532-381 Resolution: 1080x1080 Size: 149.56 KB Location: INCHEON INTL AIRPORT, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th ESC JPPC, by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.