Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession

210908-N-AT101-6828 (Sept. 8, 2021) BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A sign posted outside the Morman-Hinman Tanner Funeral Home, Sept. 8, 2021 reads “Soviak Strong” in support of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, the Berlin Heights, Ohio native who was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug. 26, 2021. Soviak was killed during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport while supporting Operation Allies Refuge. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

