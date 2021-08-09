Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession

210908-N-AT101-6763 (Sept. 8, 2021) BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A hearse carrying the remains of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, a Berlin Heights, Ohio native, passes supporters lining the streets during a procession that took place after the arrival of Soviak’s remains Sept. 8, 202. Soviak, who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Allies Refuge, was awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

