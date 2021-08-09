Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession [Image 3 of 9]

    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    210908-N-AT101-6727 (Sept. 8, 2021) CLEVELAND, Ohio — Supporters line an overhead bridge with flags and signs in support of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak, a Berlin Heights, Ohio native, during a procession that took place after the arrival of Soviak’s remains Sept. 8, 2021 at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Soviak, who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Allies Refuge, was awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:15
    Photo ID: 6827726
    VIRIN: 210908-N-AT101-6727
    Resolution: 3587x2394
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession
    Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honoring the fallen
    Soviak
    return of remains

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT