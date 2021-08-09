Hundreds of supporters honor HM3 Soviak with procession

210908-N-AT101-0077 (Sept. 8, 2021) BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Members of the Berlin Heights American Legion pay respects during the arrival of Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton W. Soviak’s remains at the Morman-Hinman Tanner Funeral Home, Sept. 8, 2021. Soviak, who was killed Aug. 26 during an attack at the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan while supporting Operation Allies Refuge, was awarded the Purple Heart and Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge for his brave service while deployed to Afghanistan with 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm)

