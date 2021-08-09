Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Sailors Take E-6 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 2 of 3]

    CFAS Sailors Take E-6 Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    A group of petty officers second class take the Navy-Wide Advancement Exam (NWAE) at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Sep. 8, 2021. In alignment with Navy guidance, CFAS Sailors are taking the NWAE over a three-day testing period allowing for smaller groups of test takers to maintain adequate social distancing as part of continued COVID-19 mitigations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

