Task Force McCoy Hosts Community Meeting with Local Medical Leadership

U.S. Army Col. Michael Poss, the garrison commander at Fort McCoy, meets with community leaders to discuss evacuee operations taking place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, during Operation Allies Welcome at White Tail Ridge in Sparta, Wisconsin, Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company)

