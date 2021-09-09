Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force McCoy Hosts Community Meeting with Local Medical Leadership [Image 3 of 3]

    Task Force McCoy Hosts Community Meeting with Local Medical Leadership

    SPARTA, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Eric Cerami 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Poss, the garrison commander at Fort McCoy, meets with community leaders to discuss evacuee operations taking place at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, during Operation Allies Welcome at White Tail Ridge in Sparta, Wisconsin, Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Hosts Community Meeting with Local Medical Leadership [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Eric Cerami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

