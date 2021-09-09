Volunteers Help Staff Comfort Care Centers at Fort McCoy

Martha Tabor, an American Red Cross volunteer with the Wisconsin-Nebraska region, distributes blankets to Afghan evacuees at a care center during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company)

Date Taken: 09.09.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US