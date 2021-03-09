Ship Island, one of the four Mississippi Gulf Coast barrier islands built by the Mobile District Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program (MsCIP) team, stood up to the test as it was hit by Hurricane Ida, as is seen here on Sep. 3, 2021. The barrier islands did their job as they protected mainland Mississippi Coastline from getting hit hard by the storm. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 17:50 Photo ID: 6827474 VIRIN: 210903-A-ZZ999-003 Resolution: 1512x2016 Size: 341.58 KB Location: SHIP ISLAND, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Ida tested the "Blind Side" of the Mississippi Coast [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.