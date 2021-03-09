Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida tested the "Blind Side" of the Mississippi Coast [Image 3 of 3]

    Hurricane Ida tested the &quot;Blind Side&quot; of the Mississippi Coast

    SHIP ISLAND, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Charles Walker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Ship Island, one of the four Mississippi Gulf Coast barrier islands built by the Mobile District Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program (MsCIP) team, stood up to the test as it was hit by Hurricane Ida, as is seen here on Sep. 3, 2021. The barrier islands did their job as they protected mainland Mississippi Coastline from getting hit hard by the storm. (Courtesy photo)

    Ship Island USACE MsCIP Gulf Coast Mississippi Mobile District Hurricane Ida

