Ship Island, one of the four Mississippi Gulf Coast barrier islands built by the Mobile District Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program (MsCIP) team, stood up to the test as it was hit by Hurricane Ida, as is seen here on Sep. 3, 2021. The barrier islands did their job as they protected mainland Mississippi Coastline from getting hit hard by the storm. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 17:50
|Photo ID:
|6827474
|VIRIN:
|210903-A-ZZ999-003
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|341.58 KB
|Location:
|SHIP ISLAND, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida tested the "Blind Side" of the Mississippi Coast [Image 3 of 3], by Charles Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurricane Ida tested the "Blind Side" of the Mississippi Coast
LEAVE A COMMENT