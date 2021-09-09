Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force McCoy Leaders Meet with Local Medical Personnel [Image 1 of 2]

    Task Force McCoy Leaders Meet with Local Medical Personnel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Fort McCoy Garrison Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell addresses the room during a meeting with local medical personnel and Task Force McCoy medical leaders about the capabilities of the medical team and the needs of Afghan evacuees who are here as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, Sparta, Wisconsin, Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force McCoy Leaders Meet with Local Medical Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Afghans
    USNORTHCOM
    DOS
    Afghan evacuees
    Operation Allies Welcome

