Fort McCoy Garrison Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell addresses the room during a meeting with local medical personnel and Task Force McCoy medical leaders about the capabilities of the medical team and the needs of Afghan evacuees who are here as part of Operation Allies Welcome at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, Sparta, Wisconsin, Sept. 9, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 16:55 Photo ID: 6827342 VIRIN: 210909-A-AR682-1004 Resolution: 5941x3961 Size: 16.75 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force McCoy Leaders Meet with Local Medical Personnel [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.