Belle, West Virginia (August 28, 2021) – U.S. Marines from The Chemical Biological Incident Response Force practice decontamination measures during a notional response to an emergency involving train colliding with a bus in Belle, West Virginia. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners together. The multi-day, hands-on and stimulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 15:22 Photo ID: 6827091 VIRIN: 210828-M-ZH551-694 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: BELLE, WV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBIRF Participates in Vigilant Guard 21 [Image 42 of 42], by SSgt Kristian Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.