    CBIRF Participates in Vigilant Guard 21

    CBIRF Participates in Vigilant Guard 21

    BELLE, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian Karsten 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    Belle, West Virginia (August 28, 2021) – U.S. Marines from The Chemical Biological Incident Response Force practice decontamination measures during a notional response to an emergency involving train colliding with a bus in Belle, West Virginia. Vigilant Guard is an annual large-scale disaster response exercise sponsored by the U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau that brings federal, state, and local military personnel, public safety, first responders, and private sector partners together. The multi-day, hands-on and stimulated training exercise supports the development, enhancement, and interoperability of disaster response assets within a joint environment. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristian S. Karsten/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021
