Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:20 Photo ID: 6826096 VIRIN: 210311-O-IA145-371 Resolution: 1500x1816 Size: 1.33 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Modernizing and Transforming: How September 11, 2001 shaped the future of the Washington National Guard, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.