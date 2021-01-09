Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team [Image 3 of 3]

    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew R Herbst 

    Navy Medicine Operational Training Center

    Naval Aircrewman (Avionics) 1st Class Haley Stallings, a member of the women’s All-Navy softball team, won gold with her team in the Armed Forces cup.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 09:13
    Photo ID: 6824211
    VIRIN: 210901-N-UX312-1003
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 166.45 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew R Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team
    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team
    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women&rsquo;s All-Navy Softball Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMOTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT