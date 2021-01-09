Naval Aircrewman (Avionics) 1st Class Haley Stallings, a member of the women’s All-Navy softball team, won gold with her team in the Armed Forces cup.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 09:13
|Photo ID:
|6824209
|VIRIN:
|210901-N-UX312-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|545.73 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMOTC Sailor Wins Gold in Softball with Women’s All-Navy Softball Team
LEAVE A COMMENT