Pegasus Walk

157th Air Refueling Wing held the first KC-46 elephant walk at an Air National Guard Base in history Sept. 8, 2021 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The aircraft taxied down the runway and into their parking spaces in preparation for the Air Show this weekend.

