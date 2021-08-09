Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus Walk [Image 3 of 5]

    Pegasus Walk

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    157th Air Refueling Wing held the first KC-46 elephant walk at an Air National Guard Base in history Sept. 8, 2021 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The aircraft taxied down the runway and into their parking spaces in preparation for the Air Show this weekend.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6824201
    VIRIN: 210908-Z-TW741-1018
    Resolution: 4361x2902
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3

    Pegasus Walk
    Pegasus Walk
    Pegasus Walk
    Pegasus Walk
    Pegasus Walk

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pegasus
    Pease
    Pease ANGB
    Elephant Walk
    157th Air Refueling Wing
    KC46
    KC-46 Pegasus
    157 ARW

