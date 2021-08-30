210830-A-FV109-0015
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief Directorate of Supply and Transportation, Letterkenny Army Depot, embodies the Army Values in both his professional and personal life. Crouse recently helped rescued a drowning woman while boating on Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County.
(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6824169
|VIRIN:
|210830-A-FV109-0015
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|3.42 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman
LEAVE A COMMENT