210830-A-FV109-0015

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief Directorate of Supply and Transportation, Letterkenny Army Depot, embodies the Army Values in both his professional and personal life. Crouse recently helped rescued a drowning woman while boating on Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County.

(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 08:56 Photo ID: 6824169 VIRIN: 210830-A-FV109-0015 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 3.42 MB Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman, by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.