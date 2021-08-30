Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman

    Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    210830-A-FV109-0015
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Jeremy Crouse, logistics division chief Directorate of Supply and Transportation, Letterkenny Army Depot, embodies the Army Values in both his professional and personal life. Crouse recently helped rescued a drowning woman while boating on Raystown Lake in Huntingdon County.
    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    Letterkenny Army Depot employee embodies Army Values, saves drowning woman

    LEAD
    Readiness
    Army Values
    Army civilian

