Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Air Task Force – Romania (ATF-Romania) receives their readiness certification from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during a certification ceremony held at Romanian Air Force Base Mihail Kogalniceanu on Sept. 8, 2021. This certification allows the Task Force to officially begin their enhanced Air Policing mission in Romania. The Air Task Force will work with the Romanian Air Force under NATO command and control as part of Operation REASSURANCE, which is Canada’s contribution to NATO assurance and deterrence measures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6824159
|VIRIN:
|210907-A-NJ297-1002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Task Force Romania assumes air policing mission in NATO certification ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joshua Cowden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT