    Air Task Force Romania assumes air policing mission in NATO certification ceremony

    Air Task Force Romania assumes air policing mission in NATO certification ceremony

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Air Task Force – Romania (ATF-Romania) receives their readiness certification from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during a certification ceremony held at Romanian Air Force Base Mihail Kogalniceanu on Sept. 8, 2021. This certification allows the Task Force to officially begin their enhanced Air Policing mission in Romania. The Air Task Force will work with the Romanian Air Force under NATO command and control as part of Operation REASSURANCE, which is Canada’s contribution to NATO assurance and deterrence measures. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Cowden, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Romania
    Canada
    EUCOM
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether

