    380th AEW SAPR team lights the path of empowering Airmen

    380th AEW SAPR team lights the path of empowering Airmen

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army and Air Force service members participate in Al Dhafra Air Base’s first Lighting and Safety Glow Walk, Aug. 25, 2021. Members and volunteers of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing’s Sexual Assault Prevention & Response program hosted the event to allow the community to identify potentially unsafe locations around base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    380th AEW SAPR team lights the path of empowering Airmen

