NAVSTA Rota DGF Students Welcome Evacuees from Afghanistan

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 05, 2021) Children from David Glasgow Farragut Elementary School at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota post notes and cards for evacuees from Afghanistan, Sep. 05, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo by Christina Suarez)

