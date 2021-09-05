Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota DGF Students Welcome Evacuees from Afghanistan

    NAVSTA Rota DGF Students Welcome Evacuees from Afghanistan

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 05, 2021) Children from David Glasgow Farragut Elementary School at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota post notes and cards for evacuees from Afghanistan, Sep. 05, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (Courtesy photo by Christina Suarez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 03:45
    Photo ID: 6823985
    VIRIN: 210905-N-NO293-3001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota DGF Students Welcome Evacuees from Afghanistan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT