CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2021

CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Sept. 9, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Banjo Antonio, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Okinawa, participates in the Navy-wide advancement exam for petty officer first class at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 9, 2021. Camp Shields is part of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa which maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

