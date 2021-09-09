Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2021

    CFAO Navy-Wide Advancement Exam 2021

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    CAMP SHIELDS, Japan (Sept. 9, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Banjo Antonio, assigned to Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Okinawa, participates in the Navy-wide advancement exam for petty officer first class at Camp Shields, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 9, 2021. Camp Shields is part of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa which maintains and operates facilities to support the US Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    advancement exam
    CFAO
    NWAE

