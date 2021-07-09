Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance [Image 1 of 5]

    Maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    ARABIAN SEA (Sep. 7, 2021) – A Sailor conducts repairs aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) in the Arabian Sea, Sep. 7. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6823955
    VIRIN: 210907-N-MQ703-1009
