Royal Air Force Flight Sgt. "Brucie" Brown completed a 533.5 mile run spread out over 123 days on Aug. 30, 2021 at M.K. Air Base, Romania. The challenge was dedicated to the charity Kidscape, a London-based charity focused on child safety. The run ended with a 50 meter hose drag, five tire flips, and a 50 meter of the Jaws of Life carry. Finally, as a group dragging the hose filled with water about 100 meters.
Royal Air Force Firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity
