Royal Air Force Flight Sgt. "Brucie" Brown completed a 533.5 mile run spread out over 123 days on Aug. 30, 2021 at M.K. Air Base, Romania. The challenge was dedicated to the charity Kidscape, a London-based charity focused on child safety. The run ended with a 50 meter hose drag, five tire flips, and a 50 meter of the Jaws of Life carry. Finally, as a group dragging the hose filled with water about 100 meters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6823951 VIRIN: 210830-A-KP870-571 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.42 MB Location: MK AIR BASE, RO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Royal Air Force firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.