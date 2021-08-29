Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity [Image 1 of 5]

    Royal Air Force firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity

    MK AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Royal Air Force Flight Sgt. "Brucie" Brown completed a 533.5 mile run spread out over 123 days on Aug. 30, 2021 at M.K. Air Base, Romania. The challenge was dedicated to the charity Kidscape, a London-based charity focused on child safety. The run ended with a 50 meter hose drag, five tire flips, and a 50 meter of the Jaws of Life carry. Finally, as a group dragging the hose filled with water about 100 meters.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 02:43
    Location: MK AIR BASE, RO
    This work, Royal Air Force firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS

    Royal Air Force Firefighter completes 533.5 mile challenge for charity

    Marathon
    Royal Air Force
    Running
    Firefighters
    StrongerTogether

