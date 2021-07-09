Senior Airman Tyrone Merritt of the 149th Fighter Wing Texas Air National Guard helps cut up a tree in Raceland, La., during Hurricane Ida response 7, Sept. 2021. (Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Agustin G. Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 21:59
|Photo ID:
|6823806
|VIRIN:
|210907-Z-CP585-803
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|RACELAND, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
