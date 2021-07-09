Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 13 of 20]

    Texas Guard Ida Respones

    LAROSE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Sergeant Jose Santiago of the Texas Army National Guard hands tarps to community members in Larose, La., at a supply distribution point during Hurricane Ida response 7, Sept. 2021. (Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 21:59
    Photo ID: 6823800
    VIRIN: 210907-Z-CP585-478
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: LAROSE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones
    Texas Guard Ida Respones

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    Ida
    TMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT