    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 7 of 20]

    Texas Guard Ida Respones

    GOLDEN MEADOW, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Agustin Salazar 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Golden Meadow, La., during Hurricane Ida response 7, Sept. 2021. (Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Agustin G. Salazar)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 21:59
    Photo ID: 6823794
    VIRIN: 210907-Z-CP585-390
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: GOLDEN MEADOW, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Guard Ida Respones [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Agustin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Texas
    Gunfighters
    Ida
    TMD

