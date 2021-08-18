Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Hosts United States Paralympic Team

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    Sophia Herzog, U.S. Paralympic swimmer, gives a response during a questions and answers session at the Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Paralympic athletes had the opportunity to tour a C-130J Super Hercules, train at base facilities, and talk with members of Yokota during their visit prior to competing in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    TAGS

    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    3N0X6
    Team USA Paralympians
    Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020

