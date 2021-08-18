Sophia Herzog, U.S. Paralympic swimmer, gives a response during a questions and answers session at the Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Paralympic athletes had the opportunity to tour a C-130J Super Hercules, train at base facilities, and talk with members of Yokota during their visit prior to competing in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 20:58
|Photo ID:
|6823752
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-SH842-009
|Resolution:
|8016x5376
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base Hosts United States Paralympic Team, by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT