Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GWOT Memorial featured this Friday

    GWOT Memorial featured this Friday

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Scott Rhodes 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This #FortRileyFriday we take a look at The Global War on Terrorism Memorial near Cavalry Parade Field.
    The GWOT Memorial was dedicated in 2003. The memorial's granite pentagon base and marble twin towers represent the actual sites at which the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The names of the Soldiers mobilized and deployed through #FortRiley, who were killed in support of the Global War on Terrorism, to include the year of their deaths, are engraved on the memorial's twin towers. It is the site of Fort Riley's annual September 11th Commemoration Ceremony. Visit the memorial at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Arnold Avenue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 18:36
    Photo ID: 6823486
    VIRIN: 210908-A-YH536-001
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 145.96 KB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GWOT Memorial featured this Friday, by Scott Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Riley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT