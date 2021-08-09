GWOT Memorial featured this Friday

This #FortRileyFriday we take a look at The Global War on Terrorism Memorial near Cavalry Parade Field.

The GWOT Memorial was dedicated in 2003. The memorial's granite pentagon base and marble twin towers represent the actual sites at which the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The names of the Soldiers mobilized and deployed through #FortRiley, who were killed in support of the Global War on Terrorism, to include the year of their deaths, are engraved on the memorial's twin towers. It is the site of Fort Riley's annual September 11th Commemoration Ceremony. Visit the memorial at the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and Arnold Avenue.

