Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62 CYS supports DEL 4

    62 CYS supports DEL 4

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith 

    Buckley Garrison

    U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 David Lopez, an indications and warning analyst assigned to the 62d Cyber Squadron, stands in front of the iconic radomes at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., May 6, 2021. The 62 CYS is an operational element of Space Delta 6, which provides Mission Defense Team support to DEL 4. Lopez works with intel and cyber operators to bolster cyber defenses. He enjoys how hands-on and involved his work gets and the overall feeling of contributing to the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6823242
    VIRIN: 210506-X-AI758-0001
    Resolution: 7152x4116
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62 CYS supports DEL 4, by SSgt Jazmin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    portrait
    USSF
    U.S. Space Force
    Space Delta 4
    Space Delta 6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT