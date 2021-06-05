62 CYS supports DEL 4

U.S. Space Force Spc. 4 David Lopez, an indications and warning analyst assigned to the 62d Cyber Squadron, stands in front of the iconic radomes at Buckley Air Force Base, Colo., May 6, 2021. The 62 CYS is an operational element of Space Delta 6, which provides Mission Defense Team support to DEL 4. Lopez works with intel and cyber operators to bolster cyber defenses. He enjoys how hands-on and involved his work gets and the overall feeling of contributing to the mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jazmin Smith)

