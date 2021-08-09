Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks participates as a keynote speaker in a video news teleconference during the 5th Annual Defense News Conference from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6822867
|VIRIN:
|210908-D-XI929-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Hicks participates virtually in 5th Annual Defense News Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT