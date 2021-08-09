Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSD Hicks participates virtually in 5th Annual Defense News Conference [Image 2 of 4]

    DSD Hicks participates virtually in 5th Annual Defense News Conference

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks participates as a keynote speaker in a video news teleconference during the 5th Annual Defense News Conference from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 8, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:58
    Photo ID: 6822866
    VIRIN: 210908-D-XI929-1002
    Resolution: 7693x5129
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hicks participates virtually in 5th Annual Defense News Conference [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    video
    Defense News Conference
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks

