A Recruit Division Commander (RDC) provides feedback on mobility while wearing the newly issued trial uniforms to the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6822847 VIRIN: 210907-N-TE695-0030 Resolution: 2854x3567 Size: 5.91 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210907-N-TE695-0030 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.