    210907-N-TE695-0030 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation

    210907-N-TE695-0030 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command   

    A Recruit Division Commander (RDC) provides feedback on mobility while wearing the newly issued trial uniforms to the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:54
    VIRIN: 210907-N-TE695-0030
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210907-N-TE695-0030 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility
    Officer Training Command Newport
    NCTRF
    OTCN
    Improved Physical Training Uniform Wear Evaluation
    IPTU

