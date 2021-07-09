210907-N-TE695-0029 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation

Reserve Component Chief Hospital Corpsman Christopher Mascarina, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, provides feedback on the logo placement of the newly issued trial uniforms with the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

