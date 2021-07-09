An Officer Candidate School (OCS) student provides feedback on the fit of the newly issued trial uniform with the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6822844 VIRIN: 210907-N-TE695-0027 Resolution: 3280x4100 Size: 8.1 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210907-N-TE695-0027 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.