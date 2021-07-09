The Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team record measurements to issue new trial uniforms to selected Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN) staff members as part of the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation in Newport, Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6822843 VIRIN: 210907-N-TE695-0024 Resolution: 4100x3280 Size: 9.86 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210907-N-TE695-0024 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.