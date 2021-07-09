The Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team evaluates the sleeve length of a newly issued trial uniform shirt worn by an Officer Candidate School (OCS) student during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 12:54 Photo ID: 6822841 VIRIN: 210907-N-TE695-0020 Resolution: 4100x3280 Size: 8.32 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210907-N-TE695-0020 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation [Image 13 of 13], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.