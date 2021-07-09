210907-N-TE695-0007 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 7, 2021) OTCN participates in improved physical training uniform wear evaluation

Louise Caulfied, with the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) mobile team, briefs selected Officer Candidate School (OCS) students about the proper uniform fitting procedures during the improved physical training uniform wear evaluation at Officer Training Command, Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 7. OTCN is partnered with the Navy Uniform Matters Office to provide wear feedback on uniform updates as we continue to develop and deliver warfighters to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

