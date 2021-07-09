60th AMW Religious Affairs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bruce Collins, 60th Air Mobility Wing Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of plans and programs, offers pastoral care ministry and counseling our service members and their dependents Sept. 7, 2021, at Twin Peaks Chapel, Travis Air Force Base, California. Religious Affairs Airmen provide a safe space for Airmen and their dependents to discuss religious and non-religious affairs including marital counseling, moments of mental health crisis and opportunities to exercise their constitutional right to the free exercise of religion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

