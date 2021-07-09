Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th AMW Religious Affairs [Image 1 of 4]

    60th AMW Religious Affairs

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bruce Collins, 60th Air Mobility Wing Religious Affairs noncommissioned officer in charge of plans and programs, offers pastoral care ministry and counseling to our service members and their dependents Sept. 7, 2021, at Twin Peaks Chapel, Travis Air Force Base, California. Religious Affairs Airmen provide a safe space for Airmen and their dependents to discuss religious and non-religious affairs including marital counseling, moments of mental health crisis and opportunities to exercise their constitutional right to the free exercise of religion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Mental health
    Chaplain Corps
    Religion
    Suicidal Awareness

