    It’s okay to ask for help

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    September is Suicide Prevention Month, with September 5 through 11 marking National Suicide Prevention Week. While it is every Airman's duty to watch out for their wingmen, it is also important for Airmen to understand the vast amount of resources available to them if they are experiencing their own personal crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Victor J. Caputo)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 10:25
    Location: FL, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It’s okay to ask for help, by TSgt Victor J. Caputo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    help
    mental health
    prevention
    team
    suicide

