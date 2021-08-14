Idaho Guard Annual Training Review - 145th BSB; part 2

Idaho Army National Guard Spc. Sydni Bohlmann with the 145th BSB marks her target after a round of firing.



During the first days on the Orchard Combat Training Center, weapons qualifications were a central aspect of the training schedule. The indoor range on Gowen Field and outdoor ranges of the OCTC were designated locations to prepare soldiers.



As part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, the 145th Brigade Support Battalion supports the entire brigade with a diverse logistical support mission and organizational structure within the Idaho Army National Guard. The 145th BSB is located in Lewiston (HHC), Boise (C Company), Idaho Falls (A and B Company), and forward support companies in Jerome, Post Falls and Rigby, Idaho.



The 145th BSB was one of the last units to conduct annual training on the Orchard Combat Training Center during 2021. One of the main goals of this year’s annual training was to conduct premobilization training to prepare soldiers and the unit for an upcoming deployment.

