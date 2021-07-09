Air Assault course at 7ATC

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conducts push-ups during an air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Benning, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 07, 2021. The 7th ATC's Combined Arms Training Center facilitated the planning and execution of the air assault course MTT for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa troops stationed in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

