    Air Assault course at 7ATC [Image 7 of 16]

    Air Assault course at 7ATC

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion overcomes an obstacle during an air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Benning, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 07, 2021. The 7th ATC's Combined Arms Training Center facilitated the planning and execution of the air assault course MTT for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa troops stationed in theater. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 04:17
    Photo ID: 6822155
    VIRIN: 210907-A-HE359-0209
    Resolution: 6977x4652
    Size: 10.26 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Assault course at 7ATC [Image 16 of 16], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

