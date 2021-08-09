Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi administers COVID-19 vaccines

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    210908-N-VI040-1006 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Owen, from Tobyhanna, Pa., administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Sailor onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi Sept. 8, 2021. COVID-19 vaccination is now mandatory for Active Duty and Ready Reserve Department Of Defense service members who are not medically or administratively exempt. (U.S.Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 03:50
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi administers COVID-19 vaccines, by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    Readiness
    ShotEx
    COVID-19
    NMRTU Atsugi

