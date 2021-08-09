210908-N-VI040-1006 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sept. 8, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Owen, from Tobyhanna, Pa., administers the Pfizer vaccine to a Sailor onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi Sept. 8, 2021. COVID-19 vaccination is now mandatory for Active Duty and Ready Reserve Department Of Defense service members who are not medically or administratively exempt. (U.S.Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rafael Avelar)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 03:50
|Photo ID:
|6822141
|VIRIN:
|210908-N-VI040-1006
|Resolution:
|7338x4897
|Size:
|16.55 MB
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Air Facility Atsugi administers COVID-19 vaccines, by PO3 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
