Mr. Ronald Taylor, 42nd Air Base Wing Videographer, poses for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al, Aug 27 2021. The public affairs shop produces a variety of photo and video products for social media platforms.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 02:23
|Photo ID:
|6822024
|VIRIN:
|170825-F-EZ507-206
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Consolidation Capstone Portrait, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
