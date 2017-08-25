Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Consolidation Capstone Portrait

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman  

    Air University Public Affairs

    Mr. Ronald Taylor, 42nd Air Base Wing Videographer, poses for a photo at Maxwell Air Force Base, Al, Aug 27 2021. The public affairs shop produces a variety of photo and video products for social media platforms.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2017
    Photo ID: 6822024
    VIRIN: 170825-F-EZ507-206
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.42 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    Portrait
    Training
    Capstone
    Consolidation
    Photojournalism

