Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery

A member of a recovery operations team pours water out of his boot during a recovery operation in waters near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 14, 2021. Recovery operations took place after two fuel tanks were jettisoned from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training sortie.

Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR