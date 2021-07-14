Tech. Sgt. Camron Wheeler, ground transportation with the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, operates ten-thousand pound forklift while Staff Sgt. Nicholas Scapin, ground transportation with the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron, guides the machinery during a recovery operation in waters near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 14, 2021. Recovery operations took place after two fuel tanks were jettisoned from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 01:55 Photo ID: 6821978 VIRIN: 210714-F-TE443-0239 Resolution: 2048x1313 Size: 361.36 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.