    Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery [Image 5 of 8]

    Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A multi-agency recovery operations team link a partially submerged fuel tank to a ten-thousand pound forklift during a recovery operation in waters near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 14, 2021. Recovery operations took place after two fuel tanks were jettisoned from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training sortie.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 01:55
    Photo ID: 6821977
    VIRIN: 210714-F-TE443-0231
    Resolution: 2048x1252
    Size: 214.28 KB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th FW encourages collaboration, innovation for jettisoned recovery

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan AB

